Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] moved down -0.53: Why It’s Important

Talos Energy Inc. [NYSE: TALO] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.81 during the day while it closed the day at $5.62. The company report on September 9, 2020 that Talos Energy Not Impacted By Expanded Offshore Moratorium.

Talos Energy Inc. (“Talos,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TALO) today issued a statement clarifying that the Company’s business will not be impacted by the recently announced Presidential Order extending the current moratorium on oil and gas development in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico (offshore Florida) and imposing new restrictions on oil and gas development in U.S. waters off the Atlantic coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Talos reiterates that 100% of the Company’s assets located in the federal waters of the U.S. are in the Central and Western Gulf of Mexico Planning Areas, which are unaffected by the Presidential Order. Therefore, these actions have no impact on the Company’s current or planned future operations and do not change the Company’s ability to continue to responsibly develop its existing properties, acquire new leases, or obtain new drilling permits. Approximately 80% of the Company’s U.S. net acreage is located in federal waters and approximately 20% in state waters and coastal lands.

Talos Energy Inc. stock has also loss -12.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TALO stock has declined by -59.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.48% and lost -81.36% year-on date.

The market cap for TALO stock reached $391.94 million, with 65.81 million shares outstanding and 32.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 709.54K shares, TALO reached a trading volume of 1060376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Talos Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Talos Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on TALO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talos Energy Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TALO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for TALO in the course of the last twelve months was 27.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TALO stock trade performance evaluation

Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.87. With this latest performance, TALO shares dropped by -35.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TALO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.06 for Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.50, while it was recorded at 5.82 for the last single week of trading, and 13.80 for the last 200 days.

Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.33 and a Gross Margin at +32.83. Talos Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for TALO is now 13.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.10. Additionally, TALO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] managed to generate an average of $133,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Talos Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Talos Energy Inc. posted 1.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 107.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TALO.

Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $410 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TALO stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 25,581,695, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 19,191,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.86 million in TALO stocks shares; and CARLYLE GROUP INC., currently with $27.88 million in TALO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Talos Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Talos Energy Inc. [NYSE:TALO] by around 3,883,234 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 2,525,344 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 66,524,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,933,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TALO stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,180,070 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 317,641 shares during the same period.