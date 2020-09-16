Stifel Resumed Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] loss -0.22% or -0.04 points to close at $18.32 with a heavy trading volume of 3514565 shares. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 Per Share.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of common stock to be paid on October 8, 2020, to stockholders of record on September 10, 2020.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

It opened the trading session at $18.51, the shares rose to $18.65 and dropped to $18.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MPW points out that the company has recorded 22.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -48.34% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, MPW reached to a volume of 3514565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $21.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $20 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on MPW stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MPW shares from 27 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for MPW stock

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.64 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.89, while it was recorded at 18.32 for the last single week of trading, and 19.34 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.52 and a Gross Margin at +79.54. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.59.

Return on Total Capital for MPW is now 2.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.05. Additionally, MPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] managed to generate an average of $4,329,953 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW.

An analysis of insider ownership at Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

There are presently around $8,248 million, or 86.40% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,885,441, which is approximately -3.029% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,294,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in MPW stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $757.22 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly 28.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 41,703,312 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 33,889,226 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 374,639,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 450,231,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,664,007 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,817,494 shares during the same period.