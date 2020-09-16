Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] is -24.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE: SRC] slipped around -0.25 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $37.26 at the close of the session, down -0.67%. The company report on August 31, 2020 that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for Common and Preferred Stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) (“Spirit” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on August 25, 2020 of $0.625 per common share, representing an annualized rate of $2.50 per common share. Stockholders of record as of Wednesday, September 30, 2020 will receive the cash dividend on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3750 per share to holders of the Company’s 6.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. Preferred stockholders of record as of Tuesday, September 15, 2020 will receive the cash dividend on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stock is now -24.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SRC Stock saw the intraday high of $38.21 and lowest of $37.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 54.63, which means current price is +102.83% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 820.06K shares, SRC reached a trading volume of 1402933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRC shares is $40.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on SRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for SRC in the course of the last twelve months was 78.91.

How has SRC stock performed recently?

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.87. With this latest performance, SRC shares gained by 4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.39 for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.95, while it was recorded at 36.79 for the last single week of trading, and 38.37 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.30 and a Gross Margin at +61.91. Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.99.

Return on Total Capital for SRC is now 2.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.29. Additionally, SRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] managed to generate an average of $2,051,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 155.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. go to 37.47%.

Insider trade positions for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC]

There are presently around $3,982 million, or 99.94% of SRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRC stocks are: COHEN & STEERS, INC. with ownership of 16,621,682, which is approximately 22.291% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,775,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $587.79 million in SRC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $518.0 million in SRC stock with ownership of nearly 0.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE:SRC] by around 17,451,545 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 8,897,104 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 80,520,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,869,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRC stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,849,887 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 2,649,334 shares during the same period.