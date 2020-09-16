Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] Stock trading around $17.95 per share: What’s Next?

Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE: RVLV] price plunged by -2.18 percent to reach at -$0.4.

A sum of 1145145 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.44M shares. Revolve Group Inc. shares reached a high of $18.60 and dropped to a low of $17.80 until finishing in the latest session at $17.95.

The one-year RVLV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.2. The average equity rating for RVLV stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVLV shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Revolve Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $18 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Revolve Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $17, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on RVLV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolve Group Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVLV in the course of the last twelve months was 17.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

RVLV Stock Performance Analysis:

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.12. With this latest performance, RVLV shares dropped by -19.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.74 for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.36, while it was recorded at 18.91 for the last single week of trading, and 15.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Revolve Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.00 and a Gross Margin at +52.96. Revolve Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.86.

Return on Total Capital for RVLV is now 45.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] managed to generate an average of -$5,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 110.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.00.Revolve Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

RVLV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Revolve Group Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVLV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revolve Group Inc. go to 24.11%.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $210 million, or 76.60% of RVLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVLV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,401,989, which is approximately 15.785% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,132,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.32 million in RVLV stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $19.76 million in RVLV stock with ownership of nearly -25.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revolve Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE:RVLV] by around 3,267,834 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 3,970,172 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 4,473,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,711,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVLV stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,485,250 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,176,463 shares during the same period.