Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] Revenue clocked in at $2.54 billion, up 16.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Rackspace Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: RXT] gained 2.25% on the last trading session, reaching $19.08 price per share at the time. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Rackspace Technology Global Announces Final Results of Tender Offer.

Rackspace Technology Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the final results for its previously announced tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of its approximately $1,120.2 million outstanding 8.625% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”). The Tender Offer expired at the end of the day, 12:00 midnight, New York City time on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 (the “Expiration Time”).

On August 27, 2020, the Company purchased $507.636 million aggregate principal amount of Notes that were tendered at or prior to the end of the day, 12:00 midnight, New York City time on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 (the “Early Tender Time”). On September 10, 2020, the Company was advised by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as Depositary for the Tender Offer, that after the Early Tender Time and at or prior to the Expiration Time, an additional $7,320,000 million in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes had been validly tendered and not withdrawn in the Tender Offer.

Rackspace Technology Inc. represents 202.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.86 billion with the latest information. RXT stock price has been found in the range of $18.78 to $19.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, RXT reached a trading volume of 1199238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Rackspace Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Rackspace Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on RXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rackspace Technology Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52.

Trading performance analysis for RXT stock

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.70.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.93 and a Gross Margin at +41.47. Rackspace Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.20.

Return on Total Capital for RXT is now 2.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 491.21. Additionally, RXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 475.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.46.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Rackspace Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Rackspace Technology Inc. [RXT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rackspace Technology Inc. go to 62.48%.