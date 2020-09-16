Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] Is Currently 8.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Puma Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: PBYI] gained 8.00% on the last trading session, reaching $10.26 price per share at the time. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Puma Biotechnology to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that Alan H. Auerbach, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President and Founder of Puma, will provide an overview of the Company at 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference will be held virtually.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.pumabiotechnology.com. The presentation will be archived on the website and available for 30 days.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. represents 39.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $416.97 million with the latest information. PBYI stock price has been found in the range of $9.67 to $10.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 894.18K shares, PBYI reached a trading volume of 1190805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBYI shares is $11.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBYI stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $24 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Puma Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on PBYI stock. On May 10, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for PBYI shares from 57 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Puma Biotechnology Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBYI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.54. With this latest performance, PBYI shares gained by 3.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.12 for Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.21, while it was recorded at 9.79 for the last single week of trading, and 9.95 for the last 200 days.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.36 and a Gross Margin at +86.48. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.77.

Return on Total Capital for PBYI is now -24.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -292.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 688.48. Additionally, PBYI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 673.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI] managed to generate an average of -$281,022 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Puma Biotechnology Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBYI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Puma Biotechnology Inc. [PBYI]

There are presently around $366 million, or 92.10% of PBYI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBYI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,325,988, which is approximately -6.661% of the company’s market cap and around 11.80% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 3,373,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.62 million in PBYI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $30.33 million in PBYI stock with ownership of nearly 4.986% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Puma Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Puma Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:PBYI] by around 5,707,331 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 9,433,345 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 20,562,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,703,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBYI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,232,245 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,253,350 shares during the same period.