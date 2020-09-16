Portland General Electric Company [POR] Revenue clocked in at $2.13 billion, down -39.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Portland General Electric Company [NYSE: POR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.58% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.53%. The company report on September 15, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Portland General Electric Company of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 2, 2020 – POR.

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Portland General Electric Company (“PGE”) (NYSE: POR) between April 24, 2020 and August 24, 2020. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the the United States District Court for the District of Oregon. To get more information go to:.

Over the last 12 months, POR stock dropped by -39.29%. The one-year Portland General Electric Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.73. The average equity rating for POR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.04 billion, with 89.49 million shares outstanding and 89.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 942.55K shares, POR stock reached a trading volume of 1002964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Portland General Electric Company [POR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POR shares is $43.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Siebert Williams Shank have made an estimate for Portland General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Portland General Electric Company stock. On May 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for POR shares from 47 to 44.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Portland General Electric Company is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for POR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63.

POR Stock Performance Analysis:

Portland General Electric Company [POR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.53. With this latest performance, POR shares dropped by -20.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.51 for Portland General Electric Company [POR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.90, while it was recorded at 34.90 for the last single week of trading, and 48.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Portland General Electric Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Portland General Electric Company [POR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.47 and a Gross Margin at +34.93. Portland General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.32.

Return on Total Capital for POR is now 5.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Portland General Electric Company [POR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.03. Additionally, POR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Portland General Electric Company [POR] managed to generate an average of $72,567 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Portland General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

POR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Portland General Electric Company posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for POR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Portland General Electric Company go to 4.30%.

Portland General Electric Company [POR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,905 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,726,710, which is approximately -4.383% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,944,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.98 million in POR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $123.5 million in POR stock with ownership of nearly -4.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Portland General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Portland General Electric Company [NYSE:POR] by around 8,426,428 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 10,234,437 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 67,571,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,232,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POR stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 822,269 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 960,310 shares during the same period.