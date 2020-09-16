OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] is -13.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE: OMF] gained 1.77% on the last trading session, reaching $32.19 price per share at the time. The company report on September 8, 2020 that OneMain Holdings to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) announced today that Doug Shulman, President and CEO, and Micah Conrad, CFO, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference at 10:30 am Eastern Time on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Webcast Information.

OneMain Holdings Inc. represents 134.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.15 billion with the latest information. OMF stock price has been found in the range of $31.78 to $32.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 916.84K shares, OMF reached a trading volume of 1218089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMF shares is $37.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMF stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for OneMain Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $35 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2019, representing the official price target for OneMain Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37.50 to $41, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on OMF stock. On June 26, 2019, analysts increased their price target for OMF shares from 38 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneMain Holdings Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.51.

Trading performance analysis for OMF stock

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.26. With this latest performance, OMF shares gained by 7.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.82 for OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.19, while it was recorded at 30.84 for the last single week of trading, and 30.89 for the last 200 days.

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.68 and a Gross Margin at +85.72. OneMain Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.87.

Return on Total Capital for OMF is now 5.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 401.57. Additionally, OMF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 377.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF] managed to generate an average of $88,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, OneMain Holdings Inc. posted 1.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneMain Holdings Inc. go to 11.77%.

An analysis of insider ownership at OneMain Holdings Inc. [OMF]

There are presently around $3,696 million, or 94.60% of OMF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMF stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 43,581,932, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,430,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $335.75 million in OMF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $232.57 million in OMF stock with ownership of nearly -14.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneMain Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in OneMain Holdings Inc. [NYSE:OMF] by around 10,527,916 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 10,297,173 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 94,000,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,825,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMF stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,945,929 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,717,817 shares during the same period.