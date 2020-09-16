NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Revenue clocked in at $18.98 billion, up 22.11% YTD: What’s Next?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] gained 4.89% on the last trading session, reaching $295.70 price per share at the time. The company report on September 15, 2020 that NextEra Energy to sell equity units.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) announced today that it intends to sell $2.0 billion of equity units.

Each equity unit will be issued in a stated amount of $50. Each equity unit will consist of a contract to purchase NextEra Energy common stock in the future and a 5% undivided beneficial ownership interest in a NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. debenture due Sept. 1, 2025, to be issued in the principal amount of $1,000. The debentures will be guaranteed by NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ parent company, NextEra Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy Inc. represents 489.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $144.14 billion with the latest information. NEE stock price has been found in the range of $291.15 to $299.2999.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 2690304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $287.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $246, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 6.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for NEE stock

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.40. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 5.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.33 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 277.30, while it was recorded at 283.01 for the last single week of trading, and 252.51 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.42 and a Gross Margin at +30.12. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.55.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.42. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] managed to generate an average of $271,151 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextEra Energy Inc. posted 2.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

There are presently around $113,734 million, or 80.80% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,837,601, which is approximately -3.611% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,146,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.28 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.81 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly -3.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 901 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 19,610,008 shares. Additionally, 778 investors decreased positions by around 21,528,526 shares, while 267 investors held positions by with 343,488,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 384,627,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,769,503 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 978,375 shares during the same period.