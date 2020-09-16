Morgan Stanley lifts Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Highwoods Properties Inc. [NYSE: HIW] jumped around 0.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $35.88 at the close of the session, up 0.36%. The company report on August 13, 2020 that Highwoods Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Up to $150,000,000 of Outstanding 3.20% Notes due 2021.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW) announced today the consideration payable in connection with the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) by Highwoods Realty Limited Partnership, the operating partnership through which the Company conducts its operations (the “Operating Partnership”), for up to an aggregate principal amount of $150,000,000 (the “Tender Cap”) of its outstanding 3.20% Notes due 2021 (the “Notes”) as described in the table below.

Highwoods Properties Inc. stock is now -26.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HIW Stock saw the intraday high of $36.40 and lowest of $35.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.76, which means current price is +42.95% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 760.84K shares, HIW reached a trading volume of 1387300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIW shares is $44.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Highwoods Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $51 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Highwoods Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on HIW stock. On March 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HIW shares from 54 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Highwoods Properties Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIW in the course of the last twelve months was 12.11.

How has HIW stock performed recently?

Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.06. With this latest performance, HIW shares dropped by -5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.60 for Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.39, while it was recorded at 35.42 for the last single week of trading, and 41.03 for the last 200 days.

Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.26 and a Gross Margin at +33.30. Highwoods Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Total Capital for HIW is now 2.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.82. Additionally, HIW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] managed to generate an average of $317,675 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings analysis for Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Highwoods Properties Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Highwoods Properties Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW]

There are presently around $3,549 million, or 96.50% of HIW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,932,045, which is approximately -4.25% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,464,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $411.34 million in HIW stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $359.75 million in HIW stock with ownership of nearly 40.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Highwoods Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Highwoods Properties Inc. [NYSE:HIW] by around 11,883,028 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 17,231,147 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 69,794,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,909,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIW stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,870,119 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,157,556 shares during the same period.