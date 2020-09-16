Market cap of The Western Union Company [WU] reaches 9.25B – now what?

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] loss -0.62% or -0.14 points to close at $22.43 with a heavy trading volume of 3685505 shares. The company report on September 12, 2020 that Western Union Supports Displaced People of the Moria Camp.

Funds from Western Union and Western Union Foundation to support immediate relief efforts focused on most urgent needs of displaced Moria residents .

Western Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, and the Western Union Foundation have announced the Foundation’s pledge of USD 250K in relief to support the immediate and long term recovery needs of refugees including the people displaced from Greece’s Moria Camp. More than 12,000 people have been evacuated from the Moria Camp on the island of Lesbos, which was destroyed by fires earlier this week.

It opened the trading session at $22.64, the shares rose to $22.90 and dropped to $22.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WU points out that the company has recorded -0.58% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, WU reached to a volume of 3685505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $21.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $26, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on WU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 19.49.

Trading performance analysis for WU stock

The Western Union Company [WU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -5.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.69 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.94, while it was recorded at 22.40 for the last single week of trading, and 23.02 for the last 200 days.

The Western Union Company [WU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.01 and a Gross Margin at +37.39. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.05.

Return on Total Capital for WU is now 27.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.76. Additionally, WU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Western Union Company [WU] managed to generate an average of $92,026 per employee.

The Western Union Company [WU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Western Union Company posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 8.67%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Western Union Company [WU]

There are presently around $9,729 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,651,119, which is approximately -10.962% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,007,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $699.74 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly 80.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 44,339,147 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 45,713,723 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 343,694,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 433,747,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,959,607 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 8,064,443 shares during the same period.