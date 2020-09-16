Market cap of Fusion Acquisition Corp. [FUSE] reaches 344.75M – now what?

Fusion Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: FUSE] closed the trading session at $9.85 on 09/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.80, while the highest price level was $9.86. The company report on June 26, 2020 that Fusion Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $305 Million Initial Public Offering.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and trade under the ticker symbol “FUSE.U” beginning on June 26, 2020. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “FUSE” and “FUSE WS,” respectively.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. is a blank-check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses with an enterprise value of approximately $750 million to $3 billion that are applying, providing or changing technology within the fintech or asset and wealth management sectors.

If compared to the average trading volume of 205.95K shares, FUSE reached to a volume of 1317934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fusion Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.07

Fusion Acquisition Corp. [FUSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:FUSE] by around 50,000 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUSE stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,000 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.