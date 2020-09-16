Market cap of DTE Energy Company [DTE] reaches 22.74B – now what?

DTE Energy Company [NYSE: DTE] traded at a low on 09/15/20, posting a -1.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $118.56. The company report on September 9, 2020 that DTE Energy Earns Highest in Customer Satisfaction for Residential Natural Gas Service in Segment from J.D. Power.

Customers recognize DTE’s commitment to safety & reliability and corporate citizenship.

DETROIT, Sept. 9, 2020 — DTE Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider, today announced its gas company has achieved the Highest in Customer Satisfaction for Residential Natural Gas Service in the Midwest among large utilities award in the J.D. Power 2020 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1422364 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DTE Energy Company stands at 2.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.88%.

The market cap for DTE stock reached $22.74 billion, with 192.00 million shares outstanding and 191.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, DTE reached a trading volume of 1422364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DTE Energy Company [DTE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DTE shares is $128.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for DTE Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for DTE Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $116, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on DTE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DTE Energy Company is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for DTE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has DTE stock performed recently?

DTE Energy Company [DTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41. With this latest performance, DTE shares gained by 0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.39 for DTE Energy Company [DTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.28, while it was recorded at 119.00 for the last single week of trading, and 114.13 for the last 200 days.

DTE Energy Company [DTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DTE Energy Company [DTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.22 and a Gross Margin at +16.50. DTE Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.26.

Return on Total Capital for DTE is now 6.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DTE Energy Company [DTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.87. Additionally, DTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DTE Energy Company [DTE] managed to generate an average of $109,065 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.DTE Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for DTE Energy Company [DTE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DTE Energy Company posted 1.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DTE Energy Company go to 5.95%.

Insider trade positions for DTE Energy Company [DTE]

There are presently around $16,980 million, or 75.40% of DTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,725,720, which is approximately -2.235% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 22,005,241 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.61 billion in DTE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.72 billion in DTE stock with ownership of nearly -14.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DTE Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in DTE Energy Company [NYSE:DTE] by around 17,133,522 shares. Additionally, 331 investors decreased positions by around 14,421,073 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 111,662,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,217,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTE stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,034,968 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 859,571 shares during the same period.