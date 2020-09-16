Market Analysts see Aflac Incorporated [AFL] falling to $35. Time to buy?

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] traded at a low on 09/15/20, posting a -1.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $36.69. The company report on September 10, 2020 that In Latest Campaign, Aflac and Legendary Football Coach Nick Saban Reunite to Show How Aflac Helps Pay Expenses Health Insurance Doesn’t Cover.

Saban and the Aflac Duck continue their mission of relief and reassurance to Americans facing out-of-pocket medical bills.

Aflac, a leader in supplemental insurance at U.S. worksites, today is launching its second marketing campaign featuring legendary football coach Nick Saban and the Aflac Duck during the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs, airing at 8:20 p.m. EDT on NBC. The two-spot campaign, titled “The Program,” was created in partnership with Dagger, Aflac’s agency of record.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3220189 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aflac Incorporated stands at 2.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.43%.

The market cap for AFL stock reached $26.03 billion, with 717.89 million shares outstanding and 651.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, AFL reached a trading volume of 3220189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $41.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.28.

How has AFL stock performed recently?

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, AFL shares dropped by -3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.86 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.46, while it was recorded at 36.68 for the last single week of trading, and 41.02 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.95. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.81.

Return on Total Capital for AFL is now 14.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.68. Additionally, AFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] managed to generate an average of $281,695 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aflac Incorporated posted 1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 1.60%.

Insider trade positions for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

There are presently around $17,694 million, or 61.60% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,565,773, which is approximately -6.142% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.75 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -14.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 362 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 28,290,044 shares. Additionally, 533 investors decreased positions by around 39,122,456 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 414,843,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 482,256,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,953,069 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 1,876,139 shares during the same period.