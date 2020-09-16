JMP Securities lifts International Money Express Inc. [IMXI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

International Money Express Inc. [NASDAQ: IMXI] loss -9.69% on the last trading session, reaching $15.09 price per share at the time. The company report on September 14, 2020 that Michael Purcell Appointed as Lead Independent Director.

Company Completes Transition to Majority Independent Board.

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (Intermex), a leading money remittance services company, today announced that current director Michael Purcell has been appointed as lead independent director of the Intermex board, effective September 14, 2020.

International Money Express Inc. represents 38.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $574.48 million with the latest information. IMXI stock price has been found in the range of $14.6609 to $17.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 206.83K shares, IMXI reached a trading volume of 1276910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Money Express Inc. [IMXI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMXI shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMXI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for International Money Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $17 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for International Money Express Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Money Express Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMXI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMXI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for IMXI stock

International Money Express Inc. [IMXI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.99. With this latest performance, IMXI shares dropped by -16.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.15 for International Money Express Inc. [IMXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.46, while it was recorded at 16.36 for the last single week of trading, and 11.89 for the last 200 days.

International Money Express Inc. [IMXI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Money Express Inc. [IMXI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.68 and a Gross Margin at +7.00. International Money Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.12.

Return on Total Capital for IMXI is now -4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Money Express Inc. [IMXI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.15. Additionally, IMXI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 156.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Money Express Inc. [IMXI] managed to generate an average of $79,389 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.International Money Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

International Money Express Inc. [IMXI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Money Express Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMXI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Money Express Inc. go to 0.55%.

An analysis of insider ownership at International Money Express Inc. [IMXI]

There are presently around $358 million, or 63.10% of IMXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMXI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 3,582,078, which is approximately -2.297% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,912,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.95 million in IMXI stocks shares; and CONIFER MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $39.15 million in IMXI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Money Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in International Money Express Inc. [NASDAQ:IMXI] by around 1,702,062 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 659,226 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 21,370,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,731,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMXI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,391,162 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 170,879 shares during the same period.