Intuit Inc. [INTU] is 23.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ: INTU] price surged by 1.31 percent to reach at $4.16. The company report on September 15, 2020 that Intuit TurboTax Brings Latino Self-employed and Small Businesses Into the Spotlight to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

TurboTax announces partnership with the Hispanic Chamber of e-commerce and launches #Unidos4LatinoBiz campaign to support Latino owned business owners .

In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, TurboTax®, the nation’s leading online tax preparation service from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) announced today two initiatives designed to financially empower Latino self-employed and small businesses during COVID-19, a partnership with Hispanic Chamber of E-commerce (HISCEC) and the launch of #Unidos4LatinoBiz, a give back social campaign.

A sum of 1111600 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.20M shares. Intuit Inc. shares reached a high of $324.145 and dropped to a low of $319.38 until finishing in the latest session at $322.47.

The one-year INTU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.69. The average equity rating for INTU stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTU shares is $357.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for Intuit Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Intuit Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $305 to $320, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on INTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuit Inc. is set at 9.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTU in the course of the last twelve months was 47.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

INTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Intuit Inc. [INTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, INTU shares gained by 5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.77 for Intuit Inc. [INTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 313.06, while it was recorded at 320.88 for the last single week of trading, and 281.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intuit Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuit Inc. [INTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.34 and a Gross Margin at +81.98. Intuit Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.78.

Return on Total Capital for INTU is now 33.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.21. Additionally, INTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] managed to generate an average of $172,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Intuit Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

INTU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intuit Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 64.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuit Inc. go to 9.09%.

Intuit Inc. [INTU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $73,034 million, or 88.50% of INTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,085,334, which is approximately 4.135% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,995,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.09 billion in INTU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.69 billion in INTU stock with ownership of nearly 0.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intuit Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 530 institutional holders increased their position in Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ:INTU] by around 9,426,298 shares. Additionally, 496 investors decreased positions by around 11,126,973 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 205,929,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,482,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTU stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,314,770 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 831,702 shares during the same period.