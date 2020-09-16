Wednesday, September 16, 2020
GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust [GGN] moved up 2.55: Why It’s Important

By Misty Lee

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust [NYSE: GGN] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 2.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.62. The company report on August 20, 2020 that GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Expected Total Distributions of $0.48 Per Share for 2020.

Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.03 Per Share.

The Board of Trustees of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE American: GGN) (the “Fund”) approved the continuation of its policy of paying monthly cash distributions. The Board of Trustees declared cash distributions of $0.03 per share for each of October, November, and December 2020. This equates to an expected total annual 2020 distribution of $0.48 per common share. Based on current dynamics, the Fund may make distributions in excess of the Fund’s earnings. It is currently expected that distributions to common shareholders in 2020 will primarily constitute a return of capital for tax purposes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1559279 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust stands at 1.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.42%.

The market cap for GGN stock reached $596.98 million, with 164.91 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, GGN reached a trading volume of 1559279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust [GGN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 62.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91.

How has GGN stock performed recently?

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust [GGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97. With this latest performance, GGN shares dropped by -0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.62 for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust [GGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 3.56 for the last single week of trading, and 3.66 for the last 200 days.

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust [GGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust [GGN]

52 institutional holders increased their position in GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust [NYSE:GGN] by around 5,280,200 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 1,194,023 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 12,138,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,612,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,235,224 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 426,747 shares during the same period.

