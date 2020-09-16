For Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO], BofA Securities sees a rise to $166. What next?

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] surged by $4.11 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $161.41 during the day while it closed the day at $160.59. The company report on September 9, 2020 that The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon Expansion Now Available.

First of two highly anticipated story expansions sets off to investigate the mysterious downfall of the Gorgon Project.

Available individually or at a discount as part of The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass .

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock has also gained 2.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TTWO stock has inclined by 18.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.88% and gained 31.17% year-on date.

The market cap for TTWO stock reached $18.46 billion, with 113.86 million shares outstanding and 112.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, TTWO reached a trading volume of 1071024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTWO shares is $183.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $120 to $170, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on TTWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is set at 5.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTWO in the course of the last twelve months was 19.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

TTWO stock trade performance evaluation

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, TTWO shares dropped by -7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.75 for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.32, while it was recorded at 156.70 for the last single week of trading, and 134.34 for the last 200 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.77 and a Gross Margin at +48.31. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.09.

Return on Total Capital for TTWO is now 17.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.98. Additionally, TTWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] managed to generate an average of $69,734 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. posted 1.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. go to 14.72%.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,352 million, or 97.10% of TTWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,111,019, which is approximately -1.77% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,312,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in TTWO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $908.86 million in TTWO stock with ownership of nearly 1.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 390 institutional holders increased their position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO] by around 21,587,633 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 20,354,047 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 66,107,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,048,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTWO stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,310,608 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 7,653,930 shares during the same period.