For Gentex Corporation [GNTX], KeyBanc Capital Markets sees a rise to $33. What next?

Gentex Corporation [NASDAQ: GNTX] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $27.04 at the close of the session, up 0.04%. The company report on August 31, 2020 that Gentex Announces Third Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 (12 cents) per share that will be payable October 21, 2020, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on October 9, 2020.

About the CompanyFounded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (The NASDAQ Global Select Market: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the Company’s websites at www.gentex.com, fulldisplaymirror.com, and gentextech.com.

Gentex Corporation stock is now -6.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GNTX Stock saw the intraday high of $27.38 and lowest of $26.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.27, which means current price is +38.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, GNTX reached a trading volume of 1250127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gentex Corporation [GNTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNTX shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Gentex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Gentex Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $32, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on GNTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gentex Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNTX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

How has GNTX stock performed recently?

Gentex Corporation [GNTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.15. With this latest performance, GNTX shares dropped by -2.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.84 for Gentex Corporation [GNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.79, while it was recorded at 26.73 for the last single week of trading, and 26.74 for the last 200 days.

Gentex Corporation [GNTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gentex Corporation [GNTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.28 and a Gross Margin at +37.03. Gentex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.58.

Return on Total Capital for GNTX is now 25.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gentex Corporation [GNTX] managed to generate an average of $71,443 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Gentex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for Gentex Corporation [GNTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gentex Corporation posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gentex Corporation go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Gentex Corporation [GNTX]

There are presently around $5,636 million, or 85.90% of GNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,090,711, which is approximately -5.268% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,779,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $615.97 million in GNTX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $168.25 million in GNTX stock with ownership of nearly -4.252% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gentex Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in Gentex Corporation [NASDAQ:GNTX] by around 17,094,382 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 17,609,425 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 173,725,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,429,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNTX stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,180,587 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,376,719 shares during the same period.