First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] moved up 2.31: Why It’s Important

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: FR] closed the trading session at $42.13 on 09/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.315, while the highest price level was $42.23. The company report on September 1, 2020 that First Industrial Realty Trust to Participate in Two September Investor Conferences; Provides Update on Rent Collections.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR), a leading fully integrated owner, operator and developer of industrial real estate, announced that it will participate in two virtual investor conferences in September: the BMO 2020 Real Assets Conference and the BofA Securities 2020 Global Real Estate Conference.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.49 percent and weekly performance of 3.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, FR reached to a volume of 1046633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FR shares is $45.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for FR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

FR stock trade performance evaluation

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.29. With this latest performance, FR shares gained by 0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.42 for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.60, while it was recorded at 41.01 for the last single week of trading, and 39.39 for the last 200 days.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.93 and a Gross Margin at +44.43. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.97.

Return on Total Capital for FR is now 3.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.35. Additionally, FR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] managed to generate an average of $1,537,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 210.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. go to 10.00%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [FR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,258 million, or 98.80% of FR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,255,789, which is approximately -4.984% of the company’s market cap and around 1.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,277,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $643.65 million in FR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $314.61 million in FR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:FR] by around 17,943,587 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 17,517,013 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 89,355,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,815,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FR stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,689,107 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 504,851 shares during the same period.