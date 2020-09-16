Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] stock Reiterated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $100

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] traded at a high on 09/15/20, posting a 3.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $72.16. The company report on September 14, 2020 that Enphase Energy Microinverters Power Innovative Minneapolis Commercial Solar Project.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that All Energy Solar, a full-service energy company serving residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers in the Midwest and Northeast, has deployed Enphase IQ 7+™ microinverters in a unique, building-face-mounted solar array in Minneapolis, Minn. The 208 VAC, three-phase solar system, which was designed and installed by All Energy Solar, now provides clean solar energy to the MoZaic East commercial building to complement the building’s LEED Gold certification.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2867901 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enphase Energy Inc. stands at 5.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.58%.

The market cap for ENPH stock reached $9.23 billion, with 125.60 million shares outstanding and 114.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 2867901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $75.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ENPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 4.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 60.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

How has ENPH stock performed recently?

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.93. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 146.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 210.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.66 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.65, while it was recorded at 68.11 for the last single week of trading, and 46.88 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.87 and a Gross Margin at +35.44. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.81.

Return on Total Capital for ENPH is now 41.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 68.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 115.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 30.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.44. Additionally, ENPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] managed to generate an average of $279,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enphase Energy Inc. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 35.38%.

Insider trade positions for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

There are presently around $6,264 million, or 72.70% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,670,090, which is approximately 34.397% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,177,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $734.44 million in ENPH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $688.49 million in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly 9.707% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 25,488,314 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 11,677,647 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 49,645,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,811,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,692,518 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,298,222 shares during the same period.