Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] Revenue clocked in at $24.41 billion, down -7.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] gained 0.08% or 0.07 points to close at $84.45 with a heavy trading volume of 2582143 shares.

It opened the trading session at $84.94, the shares rose to $85.87 and dropped to $83.9258, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DUK points out that the company has recorded -1.80% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, DUK reached to a volume of 2582143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $92.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DUK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Trading performance analysis for DUK stock

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.61. With this latest performance, DUK shares gained by 2.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.68 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.29, while it was recorded at 83.29 for the last single week of trading, and 86.75 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.81 and a Gross Margin at +28.02. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Total Capital for DUK is now 5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.34. Additionally, DUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] managed to generate an average of $130,414 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Duke Energy Corporation posted 1.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 2.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

There are presently around $39,832 million, or 64.90% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,331,530, which is approximately -0.694% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 52,278,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.41 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.36 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly -1.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 723 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 26,616,322 shares. Additionally, 692 investors decreased positions by around 28,368,609 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 416,680,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 471,665,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,645,543 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 2,203,862 shares during the same period.