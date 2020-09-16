Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] is -24.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cousins Properties Incorporated [NYSE: CUZ] gained 3.86% on the last trading session, reaching $30.92 price per share at the time. The company report on August 21, 2020 that Cousins Announces Amazon Lease At Its 100 Mill Development in Downtown Tempe.

Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) announced today that Amazon has leased approximately 95,000 square feet at its 100 Mill development project to accommodate their Phoenix Tech Hub expansion. 100 Mill is a 287,000 square foot, 18 story office tower located in downtown Tempe. Total development costs are anticipated to be approximately $153 million and initial occupancy for the building is expected in the first quarter of 2022. Cousins has a 90% ownership interest and Hines has a 10% ownership interest in the joint venture developing the project.

Amazon also leases additional space at Hayden Ferry, Cousins’ existing office property adjacent to the 100 Mill site, and will expand into 100 Mill as they continue to grow in the city. Amazon’s lease at 100 Mill was executed before Cousins originally announced the commencement of development in February 2020. 100 Mill is currently 44% pre-leased with long-term lease commitments from Deloitte as well as Amazon.

Cousins Properties Incorporated represents 148.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.60 billion with the latest information. CUZ stock price has been found in the range of $29.61 to $31.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 860.35K shares, CUZ reached a trading volume of 1662261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUZ shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cousins Properties Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2018, representing the official price target for Cousins Properties Incorporated stock. On August 01, 2017, analysts increased their price target for CUZ shares from 8.50 to 10.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cousins Properties Incorporated is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for CUZ stock

Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.69. With this latest performance, CUZ shares dropped by -1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.20 for Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.11, while it was recorded at 29.28 for the last single week of trading, and 33.36 for the last 200 days.

Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.49 and a Gross Margin at +26.50. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.03.

Return on Total Capital for CUZ is now 1.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.58. Additionally, CUZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] managed to generate an average of $119,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cousins Properties Incorporated posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUZ.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]

There are presently around $4,573 million, or 100.00% of CUZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,180,132, which is approximately -2.669% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,614,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $606.48 million in CUZ stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $284.37 million in CUZ stock with ownership of nearly 10.426% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cousins Properties Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Cousins Properties Incorporated [NYSE:CUZ] by around 18,921,821 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 15,511,402 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 113,478,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,911,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUZ stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,831,592 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 6,246,349 shares during the same period.