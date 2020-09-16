Corteva Inc. [CTVA] Stock trading around $28.97 per share: What’s Next?

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] price plunged by -0.17 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Corteva to Participate in 33rd Annual Credit Suisse Basic Materials Virtual Conference.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) announces that Chief Executive Officer, James C. Collins, Jr., will speak at the 33rd Annual Credit Suisse Basic Materials Virtual Conference at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

Remarks will be webcast live, with a replay available following the event. Registration for the webcast and related materials can be accessed through the Corteva Investor Relations website.

A sum of 3917244 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.54M shares. Corteva Inc. shares reached a high of $29.43 and dropped to a low of $28.845 until finishing in the latest session at $28.97.

The one-year CTVA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.08. The average equity rating for CTVA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Corteva Inc. [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $30.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 46.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

CTVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.36 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.08, while it was recorded at 28.83 for the last single week of trading, and 27.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Corteva Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.25 and a Gross Margin at +34.67. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.08.

Return on Total Capital for CTVA is now 1.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.83. Additionally, CTVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CTVA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corteva Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 5.32%.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,227 million, or 80.50% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,406,756, which is approximately -1.065% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 67,296,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.27 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly 2.932% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corteva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 38,834,001 shares. Additionally, 502 investors decreased positions by around 36,236,638 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 519,562,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 594,633,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,383,931 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,326,402 shares during the same period.