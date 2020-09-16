CME Group Inc. [CME] Revenue clocked in at $5.12 billion, down -16.25% YTD: What’s Next?

CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CME] price surged by 1.22 percent to reach at $2.02. The company report on September 15, 2020 that CME Group Global Head of Financial and OTC Products and Managing Director of Investor Relations to Present at Raymond James North American Equities Conference.

CME Group announced today that Sean Tully, Global Head of Financial and OTC Products, and John Peschier, Managing Director of Investor Relations, will present at the Raymond James 16th Annual North American Equities Conference on Thursday, September 17, at 9:40 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The presentation will be available for livestreaming via CME Group’s investor website at http://investor.cmegroup.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the Internet broadcast. An audio webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the conference.

A sum of 1479798 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.74M shares. CME Group Inc. shares reached a high of $168.68 and dropped to a low of $166.30 until finishing in the latest session at $168.10.

The one-year CME stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.24. The average equity rating for CME stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CME Group Inc. [CME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CME shares is $179.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CME stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for CME Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for CME Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $194, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on CME stock. On February 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CME shares from 214 to 233.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CME Group Inc. is set at 3.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CME in the course of the last twelve months was 58.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CME Stock Performance Analysis:

CME Group Inc. [CME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, CME shares dropped by -1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.99 for CME Group Inc. [CME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.81, while it was recorded at 165.87 for the last single week of trading, and 185.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CME Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CME Group Inc. [CME] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.61 and a Gross Margin at +79.08. CME Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.37.

Return on Total Capital for CME is now 7.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CME Group Inc. [CME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.84. Additionally, CME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CME Group Inc. [CME] managed to generate an average of $485,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.CME Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CME Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CME Group Inc. posted 1.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME Group Inc. go to 4.34%.

CME Group Inc. [CME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51,515 million, or 87.50% of CME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CME stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 34,747,815, which is approximately -0.514% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,116,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.89 billion in CME stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.59 billion in CME stock with ownership of nearly 2.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CME Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 507 institutional holders increased their position in CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CME] by around 18,322,160 shares. Additionally, 466 investors decreased positions by around 21,611,334 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 266,522,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 306,455,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CME stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,877,425 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 962,931 shares during the same period.