Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] Is Currently -2.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX: LNG] loss -2.60% on the last trading session, reaching $48.27 price per share at the time. The company report on September 15, 2020 that Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Inaugural Notes Offering.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”) (NYSE American: LNG) today announced that it has upsized and priced its previously announced offering of Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the “Cheniere Notes”). The aggregate principal amount of the offering has been increased from the initially announced $1.0 billion to $2.0 billion and the Cheniere Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.625% per annum. The Cheniere Notes will be issued at par and will mature on October 15, 2028. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 22, 2020.

Cheniere intends to use the proceeds from its inaugural offering to prepay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness of Cheniere under the 3-year $2.695 billion delayed draw term loan credit facility Cheniere entered into in June 2020 and subsequently partially repaid and reduced to $2.595 billion, and to pay related fees, expenses and other amounts owing in connection therewith.

Cheniere Energy Inc. represents 252.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.18 billion with the latest information. LNG stock price has been found in the range of $48.18 to $50.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, LNG reached a trading volume of 1655796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNG shares is $66.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cheniere Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Cheniere Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $60, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on LNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cheniere Energy Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.08.

Trading performance analysis for LNG stock

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.01. With this latest performance, LNG shares dropped by -11.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.94 for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.08, while it was recorded at 49.05 for the last single week of trading, and 49.84 for the last 200 days.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.72 and a Gross Margin at +24.15. Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.97.

Return on Total Capital for LNG is now 6.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.21. Additionally, LNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] managed to generate an average of $423,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Cheniere Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cheniere Energy Inc. posted -1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,183.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cheniere Energy Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]

There are presently around $11,307 million, or 93.40% of LNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,163,916, which is approximately -1.704% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ICAHN CARL C, holding 20,820,229 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in LNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $747.26 million in LNG stock with ownership of nearly 6.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cheniere Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 217 institutional holders increased their position in Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX:LNG] by around 27,147,667 shares. Additionally, 237 investors decreased positions by around 30,244,814 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 176,858,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,251,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNG stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,796,023 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 12,125,799 shares during the same period.