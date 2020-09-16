BofA/Merrill slashes price target on Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] – find out why.

Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE: DRE] closed the trading session at $37.82 on 09/15/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.76, while the highest price level was $38.27. The company report on August 20, 2020 that Duke Realty Comments on July and August Rent Collection and Announces Participation in Third Quarter Investor Events.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE and the “company”), a leading logistics property real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today, the results of rent collection and previously deferred rent repayment activity for the months of July and August. As of August 20th, the company noted the following results:.

Cash collections do not include any security deposit or letters of credit applications. The pace of rent collections has increased each month since the beginning of the pandemic.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.09 percent and weekly performance of 0.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, DRE reached to a volume of 2581604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRE shares is $42.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Duke Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $35 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Duke Realty Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Realty Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRE in the course of the last twelve months was 68.18.

DRE stock trade performance evaluation

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, DRE shares dropped by -0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.91 for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.97, while it was recorded at 37.66 for the last single week of trading, and 35.22 for the last 200 days.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.85. Duke Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.82.

Return on Total Capital for DRE is now 2.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.02. Additionally, DRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] managed to generate an average of $1,067,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Duke Realty Corporation posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 342.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Realty Corporation go to 6.00%.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,722 million, or 99.40% of DRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,746,369, which is approximately -3.102% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 40,121,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.52 billion in DRE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.4 billion in DRE stock with ownership of nearly -0.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE:DRE] by around 26,018,661 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 25,902,997 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 310,914,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,835,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRE stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,844,957 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,764,134 shares during the same period.