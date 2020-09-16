Baxter International Inc. [BAX] is -3.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] traded at a low on 09/15/20, posting a -3.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $80.51.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3445803 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Baxter International Inc. stands at 2.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.93%.

The market cap for BAX stock reached $40.77 billion, with 509.00 million shares outstanding and 505.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, BAX reached a trading volume of 3445803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $96.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $87 to $95, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on BAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 40.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has BAX stock performed recently?

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.46 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.78, while it was recorded at 82.56 for the last single week of trading, and 85.83 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.79 and a Gross Margin at +43.01. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.81.

Return on Total Capital for BAX is now 15.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.63. Additionally, BAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] managed to generate an average of $20,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baxter International Inc. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

There are presently around $35,033 million, or 89.30% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 44,569,176, which is approximately 7.949% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,980,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.22 billion in BAX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.32 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly -3.584% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 473 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 35,616,829 shares. Additionally, 493 investors decreased positions by around 34,032,689 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 365,485,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 435,134,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,643,899 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 3,437,038 shares during the same period.