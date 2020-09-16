Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Barclays slashes price target on Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IDRA] – find out why.

By Annabelle Farmer

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IDRA] gained 4.69% or 0.09 points to close at $2.01 with a heavy trading volume of 1305962 shares. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Idera Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Enhanced Financial Flexibility as ILLUMINATE-301 Continues on Track.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Idera” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IDRA) today reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

It opened the trading session at $1.96, the shares rose to $2.37 and dropped to $1.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IDRA points out that the company has recorded 87.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -148.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 305.40K shares, IDRA reached to a volume of 1305962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IDRA]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2018, representing the official price target for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on IDRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.17

Trading performance analysis for IDRA stock

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IDRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.55. With this latest performance, IDRA shares gained by 4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.83 for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IDRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.04, while it was recorded at 1.96 for the last single week of trading, and 1.79 for the last 200 days.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IDRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IDRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -3168.92. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3902.97.

Return on Total Capital for IDRA is now -170.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -210.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -213.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IDRA] managed to generate an average of -$1,569,861 per employee.Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IDRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IDRA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IDRA]

There are presently around $18 million, or 25.20% of IDRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDRA stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 4,608,786, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,031,947 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 million in IDRA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.0 million in IDRA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IDRA] by around 632,372 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 605,569 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 7,781,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,019,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDRA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,654 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 122,097 shares during the same period.

