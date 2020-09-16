Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] Stock trading around $1535.12 per share: What’s Next?

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOGL] gained 1.74% or 26.29 points to close at $1535.12 with a heavy trading volume of 1149034 shares. The company report on September 15, 2020 that S&P 500 Buybacks Decline 55.4% to $88.7 Billion; Significant Reductions Expected to continue in Q3 2020.

— Q2 2020 share repurchases were $88.7 billion – the lowest since March 2012 and a 55.4% decline from Q1 2020 and 46.4% decline from Q2 2019.

— 252 issues reported little or no buybacks for the quarter, compared to 105 in Q1 2020 and 133 in Q2 2019.

It opened the trading session at $1,527.89, the shares rose to $1,550.99 and dropped to $1,522.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GOOGL points out that the company has recorded 37.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -52.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, GOOGL reached to a volume of 1149034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOGL shares is $1541.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $1550 to $1700. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1550 to $1850, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on GOOGL stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GOOGL shares from 1805 to 1850.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 44.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 176.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 33.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

Trading performance analysis for GOOGL stock

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, GOOGL shares gained by 2.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.74 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1,542.21, while it was recorded at 1,526.60 for the last single week of trading, and 1,399.84 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.98 and a Gross Margin at +55.46. Alphabet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.28.

Return on Total Capital for GOOGL is now 17.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.93. Additionally, GOOGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] managed to generate an average of $288,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Alphabet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alphabet Inc. posted 10.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 12.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 4.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]

There are presently around $363,703 million, or 80.80% of GOOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,367,076, which is approximately -0.79% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,565,856 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.57 billion in GOOGL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $18.91 billion in GOOGL stock with ownership of nearly -4.165% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphabet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,373 institutional holders increased their position in Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOGL] by around 9,429,257 shares. Additionally, 1,276 investors decreased positions by around 11,165,245 shares, while 355 investors held positions by with 216,326,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,921,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOGL stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,691,364 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 891,050 shares during the same period.