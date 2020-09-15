why The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.25

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] jumped around 0.2 points on Friday, while shares priced at $31.71 at the close of the session, up 0.63%. The company report on September 2, 2020 that The Kraft Heinz Company Releases Details for Its Investor Day on September 15, 2020.

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) announced that Miguel Patricio, Chief Executive Officer, along with other members of Kraft Heinz’s senior management team, will share their long-term vision and priorities for the business with analysts, investors and media at its virtual Investor Day on Sept. 15, 2020. The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and is expected to conclude about noon.

An audio and video webcast of the event, along with accompanying slides, will be streamed simultaneously. To ensure a smooth viewing experience, please register in advance. For more information, please visit ir.kraftheinzcompany.com.

The Kraft Heinz Company stock is now -1.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KHC Stock saw the intraday high of $32.17 and lowest of $31.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.37, which means current price is +58.63% above from all time high which was touched on 08/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.81M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 7067186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $36.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $30 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has KHC stock performed recently?

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.48. With this latest performance, KHC shares dropped by -10.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.16 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.16, while it was recorded at 32.02 for the last single week of trading, and 30.44 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.04 and a Gross Margin at +32.55. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.75.

Return on Total Capital for KHC is now 6.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.81. Additionally, KHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] managed to generate an average of $52,297 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Kraft Heinz Company posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -3.06%.

Insider trade positions for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

There are presently around $22,802 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,046,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.32 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 2.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 444 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 41,991,005 shares. Additionally, 406 investors decreased positions by around 29,752,865 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 647,347,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 719,091,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,755,430 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 7,272,146 shares during the same period.