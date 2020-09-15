why Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $68.39

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.69% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.40%. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Dell Technologies to present at the Deutsche Bank 2020 Technology Conference.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Deepak Patil, senior vice president of cloud platforms and solutions and Matt Baker, senior vice president of Infrastructure Solutions Group strategy and planning, will participate as speakers at the Deutsche Bank 2020 Technology Conference in a virtual fireside chat on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. CT / 12:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies’ Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

Over the last 12 months, DELL stock rose by 24.93%. The one-year Dell Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.25. The average equity rating for DELL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $49.20 billion, with 741.00 million shares outstanding and 253.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, DELL stock reached a trading volume of 2077677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $68.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $70 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $69, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on DELL stock. On August 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DELL shares from 68 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.40. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.75 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.63, while it was recorded at 65.93 for the last single week of trading, and 49.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dell Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.88 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.02.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.33. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] managed to generate an average of $27,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DELL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dell Technologies Inc. posted 1.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 3.83%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,910 million, or 82.10% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 36,029,549, which is approximately -5.578% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 21,126,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in DELL stocks shares; and ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P., currently with $1.01 billion in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 16.375% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 30,352,135 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 21,527,306 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 156,201,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,081,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,403,262 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,748,319 shares during the same period.