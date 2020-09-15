Wells Fargo lifts Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE: TROX] gained 1.84% on the last trading session, reaching $9.41 price per share at the time. The company report on August 7, 2020 that Tronox Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX), the world’s leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2020.

About Tronox.

Tronox Holdings plc represents 143.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.36 billion with the latest information. TROX stock price has been found in the range of $8.97 to $9.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, TROX reached a trading volume of 1172756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROX shares is $10.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Tronox Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2018, representing the official price target for Tronox Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on TROX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tronox Holdings plc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for TROX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for TROX stock

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, TROX shares gained by 2.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.43 for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.36, while it was recorded at 9.28 for the last single week of trading, and 8.12 for the last 200 days.

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.67 and a Gross Margin at +16.76. Tronox Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.32.

Return on Total Capital for TROX is now 4.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 417.91. Additionally, TROX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 407.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] managed to generate an average of -$17,117 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Tronox Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tronox Holdings plc posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tronox Holdings plc go to 48.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]

There are presently around $762 million, or 57.40% of TROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TROX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,802,402, which is approximately -32.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,329,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.38 million in TROX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $58.24 million in TROX stock with ownership of nearly -2.768% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tronox Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE:TROX] by around 14,857,374 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 22,733,630 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 43,388,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,979,907 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TROX stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,577,742 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 6,234,050 shares during the same period.