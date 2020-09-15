Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] Revenue clocked in at $1.90 billion, up 59.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE: VRT] gained 3.48% on the last trading session, reaching $17.54 price per share at the time. The company report on August 12, 2020 that Vertiv Holdings Co Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering.

Vertiv Holdings Co (“Vertiv”) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary public offering (the “Offering”) of 20,000,000 shares of Vertiv’s Class A common stock by VPE Holdings, LLC (“Platinum”), the selling stockholder and an affiliate of Platinum Equity, LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”), pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), at a public offering price of $15.25 per share. In connection with the Offering, the Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional shares of Vertiv’s Class A common stock. Subject to customary closing conditions, the Offering is expected to settle and close on or about August 17, 2020.

Following the completion of the Offering, the Selling Stockholder, as an affiliate of Platinum, will remain Vertiv’s largest stockholder, owning at least 95 million shares of Class A common stock, representing an economic interest of approximately 30% in Vertiv. Vertiv is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

Vertiv Holdings Co. represents 328.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.05 billion with the latest information. VRT stock price has been found in the range of $17.14 to $17.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 2505587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.39.

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.94. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 5.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.53 for Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.36, while it was recorded at 16.92 for the last single week of trading, and 12.30 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co. go to 36.40%.

There are presently around $5,100 million, or 88.90% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 118,261,955, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,497,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $306.91 million in VRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $285.69 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 324549.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

109 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE:VRT] by around 63,669,252 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 35,175,662 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 191,913,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,757,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,856,982 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 7,540,314 shares during the same period.