Sysco Corporation [SYY] is -27.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.84% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.20%.

Over the last 12 months, SYY stock dropped by -19.84%. The one-year Sysco Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.41. The average equity rating for SYY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.42 billion, with 508.30 million shares outstanding and 507.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, SYY stock reached a trading volume of 2856449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sysco Corporation [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $64.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Sysco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $70, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on SYY stock. On June 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SYY shares from 58 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 748.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

SYY Stock Performance Analysis:

Sysco Corporation [SYY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, SYY shares gained by 4.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.14 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.77, while it was recorded at 61.02 for the last single week of trading, and 62.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sysco Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corporation [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.25 and a Gross Margin at +17.38. Sysco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06.

Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

SYY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sysco Corporation posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 21.50%.

Sysco Corporation [SYY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,620 million, or 82.40% of SYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,223,750, which is approximately -5.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,636,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in SYY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.79 billion in SYY stock with ownership of nearly 7.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sysco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 543 institutional holders increased their position in Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY] by around 53,286,079 shares. Additionally, 620 investors decreased positions by around 51,547,345 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 306,399,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,233,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYY stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,183,400 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 4,111,255 shares during the same period.