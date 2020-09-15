SunTrust slashes price target on Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] – find out why.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE: TPX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.39% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.37%. The company report on September 14, 2020 that Tempur Sealy Provides Update Of Improved Business Trends.

– Repays 364-Day Term Loan, Eliminates Certain Capital Restrictions.

– Board of Directors Approved Early Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan.

Over the last 12 months, TPX stock rose by 18.38%. The one-year Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.12. The average equity rating for TPX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.76 billion, with 51.60 million shares outstanding and 50.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 616.14K shares, TPX stock reached a trading volume of 1528565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPX shares is $103.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on TPX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempur Sealy International Inc. is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.37. With this latest performance, TPX shares gained by 6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.97 for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.68, while it was recorded at 86.26 for the last single week of trading, and 72.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tempur Sealy International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.81 and a Gross Margin at +42.70. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.15.

Return on Total Capital for TPX is now 18.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 499.64. Additionally, TPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 475.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] managed to generate an average of $25,797 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

TPX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tempur Sealy International Inc. posted 1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. go to 22.90%.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,706 million, or 97.40% of TPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,485,086, which is approximately -1.63% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,055,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $376.81 million in TPX stocks shares; and H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $274.11 million in TPX stock with ownership of nearly -20.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tempur Sealy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE:TPX] by around 8,587,696 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 8,388,210 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 33,664,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,640,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPX stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,782,881 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,678,811 shares during the same period.