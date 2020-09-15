Select Energy Services Inc. [WTTR] Revenue clocked in at $975.60 million, down -45.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Select Energy Services Inc. [NYSE: WTTR] gained 25.56% or 1.03 points to close at $5.06 with a heavy trading volume of 1154730 shares. The company report on August 4, 2020 that Select Energy Services Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results And Operational Updates.

Revenue of $92 million and cash flow from operations of $56 million generated during the second quarter of 2020.

Total available liquidity of $262 million including $166 million of cash with no debt outstanding at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

It opened the trading session at $4.05, the shares rose to $5.15 and dropped to $4.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WTTR points out that the company has recorded 49.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -127.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 246.59K shares, WTTR reached to a volume of 1154730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Select Energy Services Inc. [WTTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTTR shares is $5.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Select Energy Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Select Energy Services Inc. stock. On February 28, 2019, analysts increased their price target for WTTR shares from 18 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Select Energy Services Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTTR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for WTTR stock

Select Energy Services Inc. [WTTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.20. With this latest performance, WTTR shares dropped by -8.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.47 for Select Energy Services Inc. [WTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.78, while it was recorded at 4.34 for the last single week of trading, and 5.65 for the last 200 days.

Select Energy Services Inc. [WTTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Select Energy Services Inc. [WTTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.57 and a Gross Margin at +11.22. Select Energy Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.22.

Return on Total Capital for WTTR is now 2.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Select Energy Services Inc. [WTTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.78. Additionally, WTTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Select Energy Services Inc. [WTTR] managed to generate an average of $714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Select Energy Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Select Energy Services Inc. [WTTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Select Energy Services Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTTR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Select Energy Services Inc. [WTTR]

There are presently around $322 million, or 74.70% of WTTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTTR stocks are: SCF PARTNERS, INC. with ownership of 16,191,331, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,890,913 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.75 million in WTTR stocks shares; and CRESTVIEW PARTNERS II GP, L.P., currently with $19.38 million in WTTR stock with ownership of nearly 0.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Select Energy Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Select Energy Services Inc. [NYSE:WTTR] by around 4,325,065 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 5,413,591 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 53,994,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,732,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTTR stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 369,836 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,142,177 shares during the same period.