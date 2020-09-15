Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] Is Currently 2.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] surged by $1.6 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $71.181 during the day while it closed the day at $70.94.

Royal Caribbean Group stock has also loss -1.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RCL stock has inclined by 16.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 136.94% and lost -46.87% year-on date.

The market cap for RCL stock reached $15.40 billion, with 209.39 million shares outstanding and 178.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.60M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 4685130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $56.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie dropped their target price from $56 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $50, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.10.

RCL stock trade performance evaluation

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 21.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.32 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.84, while it was recorded at 70.41 for the last single week of trading, and 72.03 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.87 and a Gross Margin at +33.11. Royal Caribbean Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.16.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now 8.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.46. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] managed to generate an average of $22,001 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Royal Caribbean Group posted 4.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCL.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,440 million, or 62.80% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,467,530, which is approximately -2.98% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 16,484,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in RCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $844.71 million in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 1.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 294 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE:RCL] by around 15,449,053 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 25,801,950 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 91,820,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,071,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,171,266 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 7,261,598 shares during the same period.