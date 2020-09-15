Robert W. Baird Upgrade TransUnion [TRU]. What else is Wall St. saying?

TransUnion [NYSE: TRU] gained 0.27% or 0.23 points to close at $85.09 with a heavy trading volume of 1224743 shares. The company report on September 10, 2020 that One in 10 U.S. Adults Say They Have Been Victims of Identity Theft Since the COVID-19 Pandemic Began.

Survey from TransUnion’s public sector business finds expectations are high for government agencies to provide secure yet convenient experiences.

More than eight in 10 U.S. adults (83%) are concerned about having their identity stolen and the level of distress of this crime occurring has increased for nearly one-third (32%) of Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic began. More alarmingly, since the onset of the pandemic, 10% of U.S. adults report being a victim of identity theft. The findings are part of a new survey conducted by the public sector business of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) released today during the FedID 2020 virtual conference.

It opened the trading session at $85.54, the shares rose to $85.61 and dropped to $83.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRU points out that the company has recorded 13.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -62.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, TRU reached to a volume of 1224743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TransUnion [TRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRU shares is $100.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for TransUnion shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for TransUnion stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on TRU stock. On January 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TRU shares from 84 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransUnion is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRU in the course of the last twelve months was 26.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for TRU stock

TransUnion [TRU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, TRU shares dropped by -4.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.30 for TransUnion [TRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.93, while it was recorded at 84.63 for the last single week of trading, and 84.34 for the last 200 days.

TransUnion [TRU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransUnion [TRU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.04 and a Gross Margin at +53.46. TransUnion’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.23.

Return on Total Capital for TRU is now 10.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TransUnion [TRU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.30. Additionally, TRU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 162.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransUnion [TRU] managed to generate an average of $43,938 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.TransUnion’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

TransUnion [TRU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TransUnion posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TransUnion go to 11.13%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TransUnion [TRU]

There are presently around $15,947 million, or 99.60% of TRU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRU stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 31,193,857, which is approximately -0.795% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,552,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in TRU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.35 billion in TRU stock with ownership of nearly -0.184% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransUnion stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in TransUnion [NYSE:TRU] by around 17,430,050 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 17,026,260 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 152,954,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,411,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRU stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,541,502 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,230,349 shares during the same period.