Redfin Corporation [RDFN] Is Currently 2.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Redfin Corporation [NASDAQ: RDFN] closed the trading session at $49.45 on 09/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.71, while the highest price level was $49.8553. The company report on September 14, 2020 that Black Homebuyers Face Disproportionate Lack of Home Inventory and Mobility During Pandemic.

Black homebuyers, who are less likely than their white counterparts to have jobs that can be done remotely, face steeper home price increases as white homebuyers move to more affordable suburbs.

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Home prices in neighborhoods where Black people bought homes in 2019 were up 7% in July, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. That’s higher than the 6% price increase in neighborhoods where white people purchased homes last year. The pace of price growth remained unchanged from pre-pandemic rates in February in both groups of neighborhoods.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 133.92 percent and weekly performance of 9.52 percent. The stock has been moved at 259.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 44.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, RDFN reached to a volume of 1455739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Redfin Corporation [RDFN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDFN shares is $40.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDFN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Redfin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Redfin Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on RDFN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redfin Corporation is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDFN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for RDFN in the course of the last twelve months was 156.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

RDFN stock trade performance evaluation

Redfin Corporation [RDFN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.52. With this latest performance, RDFN shares gained by 13.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 259.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 176.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDFN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.03 for Redfin Corporation [RDFN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.37, while it was recorded at 48.22 for the last single week of trading, and 29.17 for the last 200 days.

Redfin Corporation [RDFN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redfin Corporation [RDFN] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.31 and a Gross Margin at +18.48. Redfin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.36.

Return on Total Capital for RDFN is now -16.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Redfin Corporation [RDFN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.39. Additionally, RDFN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Redfin Corporation [RDFN] managed to generate an average of -$23,928 per employee.Redfin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Redfin Corporation [RDFN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Redfin Corporation posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDFN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Redfin Corporation go to 5.00%.

Redfin Corporation [RDFN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,538 million, or 99.10% of RDFN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDFN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,995,447, which is approximately 13.115% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 9,093,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $449.67 million in RDFN stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $402.11 million in RDFN stock with ownership of nearly 2.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Redfin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Redfin Corporation [NASDAQ:RDFN] by around 8,766,021 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 6,980,924 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 76,017,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,764,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDFN stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,849,337 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 859,649 shares during the same period.