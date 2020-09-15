Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] fell -39.18% so far this year. What now?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] surged by $0.62 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $92.94 during the day while it closed the day at $92.07. The company report on August 20, 2020 that Pioneer Natural Resources Company Declares Dividend on Common Shares.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share on Pioneer’s outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable October 14, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2020.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock has also loss -6.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PXD stock has declined by -6.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.26% and lost -39.18% year-on date.

The market cap for PXD stock reached $15.02 billion, with 165.00 million shares outstanding and 162.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, PXD reached a trading volume of 1806402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $131.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $105 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on PXD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 6.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PXD stock trade performance evaluation

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.41. With this latest performance, PXD shares dropped by -16.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.63 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.47, while it was recorded at 94.72 for the last single week of trading, and 106.95 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.88 and a Gross Margin at +23.23. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.79.

Return on Total Capital for PXD is now 13.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.41. Additionally, PXD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] managed to generate an average of $324,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company posted 1.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.99/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to 11.18%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,812 million, or 92.90% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,019,576, which is approximately 12.054% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,249,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in PXD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $901.73 million in PXD stock with ownership of nearly 6.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 321 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 18,805,765 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 17,803,260 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 113,408,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,017,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,892,040 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 4,655,007 shares during the same period.