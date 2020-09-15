Market Analysts see Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gaining to $34. Time to buy?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] jumped around 0.34 points on Monday, while shares priced at $36.32 at the close of the session, up 0.94%. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Ingersoll Rand to Virtually Participate at 2020 Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference.

Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced that Vicente Reynal, Chief Executive Officer, and Vikram Kini, Chief Financial Officer, will virtually participate in a fireside chat at the 2020 Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM Eastern time.

A real-time webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website (https://investors.irco.com). A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the fireside chat and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock is now -0.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IR Stock saw the intraday high of $36.39 and lowest of $35.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.96, which means current price is +113.52% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 1947600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $34.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $28 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.48 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.13, while it was recorded at 35.44 for the last single week of trading, and 31.37 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 0.20%.

Insider trade positions for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

There are presently around $14,769 million, or 97.90% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 69,821,078, which is approximately 17.061% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., holding 44,788,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in IR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.38 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 20.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

215 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 58,875,824 shares. Additionally, 329 investors decreased positions by around 56,607,952 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 291,146,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,630,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,905,214 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 3,315,788 shares during the same period.