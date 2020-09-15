Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Market Analysts see Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] gaining to $350. Time to buy?

By Misty Lee

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] price surged by 0.70 percent to reach at $2.5. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Broadcom Inc. to Present at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference.

Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced that Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 7:20 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast and replay will be available at investors.broadcom.com under Events & Presentations.

A sum of 1644191 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.06M shares. Broadcom Inc. shares reached a high of $365.89 and dropped to a low of $359.345 until finishing in the latest session at $362.20.

The one-year AVGO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.96. The average equity rating for AVGO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $397.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Broadcom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $325 to $350, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on AVGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc. is set at 10.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 29.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

AVGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, AVGO shares gained by 9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.57 for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 329.57, while it was recorded at 357.91 for the last single week of trading, and 297.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Broadcom Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.16 and a Gross Margin at +47.18. Broadcom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.11.

Return on Total Capital for AVGO is now 8.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.35. Additionally, AVGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] managed to generate an average of $144,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Broadcom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

AVGO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Broadcom Inc. posted 5.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc. go to 7.90%.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $120,693 million, or 84.30% of AVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 39,035,422, which is approximately 1.806% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 35,013,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.68 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.12 billion in AVGO stock with ownership of nearly 0.407% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadcom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 752 institutional holders increased their position in Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGO] by around 14,703,848 shares. Additionally, 593 investors decreased positions by around 13,099,918 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 305,419,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 333,222,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGO stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,455,590 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,453,883 shares during the same period.

