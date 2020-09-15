Market Analysts see Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] gaining to $102. Time to buy?

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AXSM] price surged by 13.73 percent to reach at $10.03. The company report on September 14, 2020 that Axsome Therapeutics Presents New Data from GEMINI Phase 3 Trial with AXS-05 Demonstrating Rapid and Significant Improvements in Patient-Reported Outcomes in Major Depressive Disorder.

Rapid, durable, and statistically significant improvement demonstrated in patient-reported depressive symptoms, as measured by the QIDS-SR-16 total score compared to placebo (p=0.001).

Clinical response on the QIDS-SR-16 demonstrated in 53% of patients with AXS-05 compared to 33% for placebo (p<0.001). A sum of 1631731 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 450.93K shares. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $90.00 and dropped to a low of $74.40 until finishing in the latest session at $83.06. The average equity rating for AXSM stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $200 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on AXSM stock. On December 30, 2019, analysts increased their price target for AXSM shares from 170 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is set at 4.80 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.12.

AXSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.53. With this latest performance, AXSM shares gained by 4.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 209.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.05 for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.78, while it was recorded at 74.22 for the last single week of trading, and 77.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AXSM is now -65.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.15. Additionally, AXSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] managed to generate an average of -$1,518,782 per employee.Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

AXSM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXSM.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,166 million, or 64.50% of AXSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXSM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,393,467, which is approximately 6.157% of the company’s market cap and around 22.23% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 2,035,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.03 million in AXSM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $160.59 million in AXSM stock with ownership of nearly 38.725% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AXSM] by around 5,103,917 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 3,945,293 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 17,030,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,080,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXSM stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,371,887 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,418,719 shares during the same period.