Market Analysts see Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [NASDAQ: AMTI] gained 16.17% or 4.33 points to close at $31.11 with a heavy trading volume of 1201784 shares. The company report on August 27, 2020 that Applied Molecular Transport Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Study of Oral AMT-101 in Ulcerative Colitis.

AMT-101 is the only oral gastrointestinal-targeted IL-10 biologic designed to be actively transported through the intestinal epithelium barrier into the GI tissue, the primary site of inflammation in UC.

Applied Molecular Transport (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, multicenter Phase 2a study evaluating the efficacy and safety of oral AMT-101 in patients with moderate to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). AMT-101 is a gut-selective, oral, once-daily, biologic fusion protein of interleukin 10 (IL-10) which utilizes the company’s proprietary platform technology to harness the power of natural active transport mechanisms for a potentially more efficacious and safer biologic therapeutic.

If we look at the average trading volume of 307.55K shares, AMTI reached to a volume of 1201784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMTI shares is $34.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AMTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is set at 2.45 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62.

Trading performance analysis for AMTI stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.96.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.15 for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.81, while it was recorded at 27.12 for the last single week of trading.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for AMTI is now -105.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.79.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.10 and a Current Ratio set at 24.10.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. go to 38.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI]

There are presently around $531 million, or 61.70% of AMTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMTI stocks are: EPIQ CAPITAL GROUP, LLC with ownership of 8,647,640, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 2,802,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.19 million in AMTI stocks shares; and ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $35.78 million in AMTI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [NASDAQ:AMTI] by around 17,060,357 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,060,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,060,357 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.