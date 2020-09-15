Loop Capital lifts Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LITE] jumped around 0.24 points on Friday, while shares priced at $70.49 at the close of the session, up 0.34%. The company report on September 8, 2020 that Lumentum To Showcase Advanced Laser And 3D Sensing Solutions At Four Trade Shows And Virtual Events In The Upcoming Months.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (“Lumentum”) today announced its participation at key industry events over the next couple months. Lumentum will present on technological advancements and display its broad portfolio of advanced products and solutions addressing the 3D sensing and laser micromachining and macromaterials processing markets.

About the Events:.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. stock is now -11.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LITE Stock saw the intraday high of $72.14 and lowest of $69.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 96.74, which means current price is +19.35% above from all time high which was touched on 08/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, LITE reached a trading volume of 1668569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LITE shares is $106.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LITE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $102 to $87. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Lumentum Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on LITE stock. On January 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for LITE shares from 71 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumentum Holdings Inc. is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for LITE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for LITE in the course of the last twelve months was 10.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.60.

How has LITE stock performed recently?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.55. With this latest performance, LITE shares dropped by -24.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LITE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.89 for Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.43, while it was recorded at 72.56 for the last single week of trading, and 79.15 for the last 200 days.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.89 and a Gross Margin at +37.43. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.51.

Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Earnings analysis for Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lumentum Holdings Inc. posted 1.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LITE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lumentum Holdings Inc. go to 14.60%.

Insider trade positions for Lumentum Holdings Inc. [LITE]

There are presently around $5,001 million, or 95.40% of LITE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LITE stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 10,310,041, which is approximately -0.188% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,064,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $497.95 million in LITE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $471.24 million in LITE stock with ownership of nearly -27.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumentum Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LITE] by around 12,036,596 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 12,252,901 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 46,650,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,939,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LITE stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,011,223 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,441,436 shares during the same period.