Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] moved up 9.56: Why It’s Important

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] closed the trading session at $23.37 on 09/14/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.59, while the highest price level was $23.40. The company report on September 10, 2020 that Actress and Activist Zoe Saldana Launches Active Collection with adidas at Kohl’s.

The adidas x Zoe Saldana collection will be available on Kohls.com and select Kohl’s stores beginning September 30.

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) and adidas, a global leader in the sporting goods industry, today announced a new collaboration with actress and activist Zoe Saldana to launch the adidas x Zoe Saldana collection of active apparel, footwear and accessories for women. Curated by Zoe Saldana herself, the trend-forward head-to-toe women’s activewear collection includes tops, bottoms, jackets, footwear, bags, and hats. The collection includes an array of pastel and bold colors, for all women, whether hanging out at home or exercising on-the-go, providing her plenty of must-have stylish athleisure wardrobe options that will be available on Kohls.com and in select Kohl’s stores beginning September 30. Kohl’s will bring the adidas x Zoe Saldana collection to its millions of customers nationwide through a two-year partnership with adidas.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.13 percent and weekly performance of 5.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.17M shares, KSS reached to a volume of 10495610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $21.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $17.50 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $27, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on KSS stock. On May 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for KSS shares from 25 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

KSS stock trade performance evaluation

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.03. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.70 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.24, while it was recorded at 22.20 for the last single week of trading, and 28.84 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.46.

Return on Total Capital for KSS is now 11.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.91. Additionally, KSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] managed to generate an average of $5,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 907.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kohl’s Corporation posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kohl’s Corporation go to -13.92%.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,054 million, or 85.00% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,940,819, which is approximately -9.755% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,908,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $278.3 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $177.33 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly -1.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 22,671,207 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 43,638,307 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 64,389,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,699,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,175,365 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 6,182,421 shares during the same period.