Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] is 134.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KTRA] traded at a high on 09/14/20, posting a 1.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.62. The company report on September 1, 2020 that Kintara Therapeutics Completes Final Closing of Previously Announced Private Placement For an Aggregate of $25 Million.

– Launches Strategic Growth Initiative of Expanded Late-stage Oncology Pipeline -.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (“Kintara” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KTRA) announced today the final closing of its previously announced private placement of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) to accredited investors. Including the previously announced closings, Kintara received aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $25 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2527236 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stands at 15.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.37%.

The market cap for KTRA stock reached $36.95 million, with 11.42 million shares outstanding and 10.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 922.60K shares, KTRA reached a trading volume of 2527236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.16

How has KTRA stock performed recently?

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.56. With this latest performance, KTRA shares gained by 39.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 274.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.62 for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0986, while it was recorded at 1.5260 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7465 for the last 200 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for KTRA is now -226.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -217.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -217.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -144.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA] managed to generate an average of -$473,425 per employee.Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. posted -1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KTRA.

Insider trade positions for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [KTRA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.10% of KTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTRA stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 91,110, which is approximately 663.065% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 68,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in KTRA stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $59000.0 in KTRA stock with ownership of nearly -59.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KTRA] by around 125,084 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 97,999 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 25,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTRA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,593 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 45,011 shares during the same period.