JMP Securities slashes price target on Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK] – find out why.

Green Brick Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: GRBK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.11% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.65%. The company report on August 28, 2020 that Green Brick Partners Closes 3.35% Senior Unsecured Notes Offering.

Green Brick Partners has issued $37.5 million of senior unsecured notes due in 2027 at 3.35% to Prudential Private Capital in a Section 4(a)(2) private placement transaction.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK) (“Green Brick”) is pleased to announce that Green Brick has issued $37.5 million of senior unsecured notes due in 2027 at a fixed rate of 3.35% per annum to Prudential Private Capital in a Section 4(a)(2) private placement transaction. This is the second issuance of senior notes by the Company to Prudential Private Capital, following the issuance of $75.0 million of senior unsecured notes due in 2026 at a fixed rate of 4.00% in August 2019.

Over the last 12 months, GRBK stock rose by 71.54%. The one-year Green Brick Partners Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.22. The average equity rating for GRBK stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $852.72 million, with 50.58 million shares outstanding and 48.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 284.89K shares, GRBK stock reached a trading volume of 1090238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRBK shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRBK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Green Brick Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Green Brick Partners Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $7, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on GRBK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Green Brick Partners Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRBK in the course of the last twelve months was 24.29.

GRBK Stock Performance Analysis:

Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.65. With this latest performance, GRBK shares gained by 17.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 179.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.39 for Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.39, while it was recorded at 15.97 for the last single week of trading, and 11.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Green Brick Partners Inc. Fundamentals:

GRBK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Green Brick Partners Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRBK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Green Brick Partners Inc. go to 1.72%.

Green Brick Partners Inc. [GRBK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $738 million, or 84.00% of GRBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRBK stocks are: GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC with ownership of 24,118,668, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,076,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.55 million in GRBK stocks shares; and PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $30.73 million in GRBK stock with ownership of nearly 4.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in Green Brick Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:GRBK] by around 1,933,619 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,372,677 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 38,615,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,921,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRBK stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 515,838 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 174,779 shares during the same period.