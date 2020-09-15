Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] gain 42.57% so far this year. What now?

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: NTLA] gained 8.59% or 1.66 points to close at $20.92 with a heavy trading volume of 1102470 shares. The company report on September 2, 2020 that Intellia Therapeutics to Present at Baird’s 2020 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, will present at Baird’s 2020 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:50 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of Intellia’s presentation will be accessible through the Events and Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.intelliatx.com. To access the webcast, please log on approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time, to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be available on Intellia’s website for approximately 14 days following the live event. About Intellia TherapeuticsIntellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company focused on developing proprietary, curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and through improved cell therapies that can treat cancer and immunological diseases, or can replace patients’ diseased cells. The combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts Intellia in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. Learn more about Intellia Therapeutics and CRISPR/Cas9 at intelliatx.com and follow us on Twitter @intelliatweets.

It opened the trading session at $19.78, the shares rose to $21.44 and dropped to $19.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NTLA points out that the company has recorded 121.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -127.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 784.64K shares, NTLA reached to a volume of 1102470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTLA shares is $30.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.56.

Trading performance analysis for NTLA stock

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.42. With this latest performance, NTLA shares gained by 1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 121.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.42 for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.56, while it was recorded at 19.08 for the last single week of trading, and 16.77 for the last 200 days.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -246.78. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -230.92.

Return on Total Capital for NTLA is now -37.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.81. Additionally, NTLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA] managed to generate an average of -$368,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NTLA]

There are presently around $1,130 million, or 83.00% of NTLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTLA stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 11,403,379, which is approximately 11.369% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., holding 6,195,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.57 million in NTLA stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $129.33 million in NTLA stock with ownership of nearly -12.8% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:NTLA] by around 10,206,052 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 2,748,793 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 41,050,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,005,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTLA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,196,261 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 408,199 shares during the same period.